PITTSBURGH (AP) -- World Wrestling Entertainment star The Great Khali has undergone surgery to remove a pituitary gland tumor that's the cause of his formidable size.

Doctors at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh removed the tumor Wednesday. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Manko says The Great Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh, is recovering well and is expected to be released over the weekend.

The surgical staff says the tumor caused the production of excessive amounts of growth hormone, leading to Singh to grow to 7-foot-1 and 347 pounds. Failure to treat the problem can lead to cardiovascular problems.

Wrestling star Andre the Giant, who died of congestive heart failure in 1993, had the same condition.

Singh joined WWE in 2006 and earned the World Heavyweight Champion belt the following year.