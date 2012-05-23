Write a Fashion Police Caption for Scott Disick
Think you have what it takes to be an Us Top Cop?
PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest style offenders
Write a snippy one-liner for this photo of Scott Disick, who wore a fur-lined cape while taping Keeping Up With the Kardashians in London over the weekend.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Write a Fashion Police Caption for Scott Disick
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 13, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year
- Apr. 13, 2018 Mariah Carey is writing a memoir, plus, more news