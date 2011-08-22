NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) -- When the curtain opens on a New Hampshire summer stock production of "On Golden Pond," the audience will be greeted by playwright Ernest Thompson.

Thompson is directing a stage adaptation of the now-classic drama for the first time since he wrote it in 1978.

He adapted the play for the 1981 movie starring Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda. Both actors won Academy Awards for their roles, and Thompson took home an Oscar for the screenplay.

The 61-year-old Thompson has lived in New Hampton for the past 20 years and owns his own production company. He will introduce the play Tuesday night and before each performance during its two-week run at the Little Church Theater in Holderness.

"On Golden Pond" has been translated into 28 languages.