NEW YORK (AP) -- Columnist and TV host Fareed Zakaria is apologizing for lifting paragraphs by another writer for use in his column in Time magazine.

Time magazine said Friday it has suspended his column for one month pending further review.

Zakaria said in a statement he made a "terrible mistake" and termed it "entirely my fault."

Media reporters had cited similarities between passages in Zakaria's column about gun control that appeared in Time's Aug. 20 issue, and paragraphs from an article by Harvard University history professor Jill Lepore published in April in The New Yorker magazine.

In his statement, Zakaria apologized "unreservedly" to Lepore, as well as to his editors and readers.

Besides serving as an editor-at-large at Time, Zakaria is a Washington Post columnist and the host of CNN's foreign-affairs show, "GPS."