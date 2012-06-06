Reaction to the death of author Ray Bradbury:

"He was my muse for the better part of my sci-fi career. He lives on through his legion of fans. In the world of science fiction and fantasy and imagination he is immortal." — Steven Spielberg

———

"He was always my favorite science fiction writer because what he did was rooted in reality. He never got really out there." — Tom Wolfe

———

"He was kind, and gentle, and always filled with enthusiasm, and that the landscape of the world we live in would have been diminished if we had not had him in our world." — Neil Gaiman

———

"You made Mars, time travel & Illustrated Men more real than reality for a 14 year old me." — Rainn Wilson

———

"Another amazing sci-fi visionary gone. Thank you for the ideas you left us, Mr. Bradbury. We'll try to take heed." — Duncan Jones

———

"I am setting fire to all the books in my office in his honor." — Morgan Spurlock

———

"RIP Ray Bradbury. See you in the future." — Brad Bird

———

"A standing ovation for Mr. Ray Bradbury. Our imagination will be dimmer without him." — Edgar Wright

———

"Somebody go back in time and step on a butterfly so Ray Bradbury lives to be a million." — "Jeopardy!" champ Ken Jenning