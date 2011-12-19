STOCKHOLM (AP) -- The longtime partner of the late Swedish crime writer Stieg Larsson says he wouldn't have approved of an H&M clothing line and other merchandising linked to this week's release of a Hollywood adaptation of his hit novel, "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo."

Eva Gabrielsson told The Associated Press on Monday that Larsson would have used the buzz around his work to call attention to violence and discrimination against women, not to market products.

She expressed concern that the political dimension of his books, including the feminist undertones, would be overlooked in the hype.

Gabrielsson and Larsson weren't married and he didn't leave a will, so it was Larsson's brother and father who inherited the rights to his works when he died at age 50 in 2004. The movie opens in the U.S. on Tuesday.