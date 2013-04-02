CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a star of the MTV reality show "BUCKWILD" and two passengers all died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Twenty-one-year-old Shain Gandee, his uncle and another passenger were found dead Monday. Gandee's 1984 Ford Bronco was stuck in a mud hole, its tail pipe submerged. It's possible the gas could have filled the cabin because of the clogged exhaust pipe.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says autopsies completed Tuesday confirmed the three men died from the gas.

Their deaths have been ruled accidental.

The victims' bodies have been released to funeral homes, but no arrangements have yet been announced.

Shooting for the second season of the show set around Sissonville and Charleston has been suspended.