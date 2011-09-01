NEW YORK (AP) -- A collection of rarely seen portraits of Jewish prisoners forced to work for the Nazis in a money-forging scheme fictionalized in the Oscar-winning film "The Counterfeiters" is being donated to Israel's Holocaust museum.

Heirs of the artist who created the 43 portraits formally hand over the works to Yad Vashem (yahd VAH'-shehm) at a ceremony Thursday in New York City.

The portraits are by Felix Cytrin (ceeh-TRIN'), a Jewish engraver forced by the Nazis to help produce fake British pounds in a plot to destroy England's economy.

The portraits were created while Cytrin was imprisoned at a German concentration camp. They have been in his family's hands for decades.

The works will be integrated into Yad Vashem's art collection. Some will be exhibited in Jerusalem in December.