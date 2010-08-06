By Molly McGonigle

Wyclef Jean is already defending his choice to run for president in Haiti. After Sean Penn slammed Wyclef's announcement that he would run for president in Haiti, Wyclef wasted no time in coming up with a response, according to EOnline.com.

In an interview on "The Gayle King Show," Wyclef said "He hasn't seen me for six months—I've been going to Haiti for over five years. … I am not absent in Haiti, maybe the tent city you're in, maybe I'm absent in that."

Wyclef then went on to explain, "I do not react on emotions when it comes to the Haitian people. I do not have to sacrifice my life and live inside of the tents to prove I am for the Haitian people."

The hip-hop artist finished his interview by saying that he has blood in his sweat from working for the people of Haiti with tireless dedication.