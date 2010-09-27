Wyclef Jean hospitalized, suffering from 'stress and fatigue'
NEW YORK (AP) -- A representative for hip-hop singer Wyclef Jean says he has been hospitalized at an undisclosed location.
The 37-year-old Grammy Award winner checked into a hospital over the weekend. His representative Marian Salzman says he's "suffering from stress and fatigue based on the grueling eight weeks he's had."
Jean announced a bid for Haiti's presidency in August but ended it last week. No official reasons were given for Jean's exclusion, although he's presumed to have not met constitutional requirements, including living in Haiti.
Jean was born on the outskirts of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. He grew up in New York and lives in New Jersey.
His rep says he "plans to take it easy" and will be released from the hospital this week.
Jean also is planning to release a new album.
