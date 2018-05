NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Wynonna Judd is engaged to her boyfriend, the drummer for the country group Highway 101.

Judd, 47, and Cactus Moser, 54, got engaged Dec. 24. They are currently touring together as Wynonna and The Big Noise.

Judd, who is from Ashland, Ky., has sold more than 30 million albums throughout her 28-year career and has won five Grammys. She and mother Naomi have performed as The Judds.

No wedding date has been announced.