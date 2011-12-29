Happy news for country star Wynonna Judd!

The 47-year-old singer is set to walk down the aisle for a third time after accepting her musician boyfriend Cactus Moser's Christmas Eve proposal, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Dating since 2009, Judd and Moser currently tour together as Wynonna and the Big Noise.

Judd divorced her second husband, D.R. Roach after four years in 2007, and split from businessman Arch Kelly III -- with whom she has two children -- in 1998.