NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country singer Wynonna Judd has tied the knot.

Her publicist, Todd Brodginski, confirms that she married drummer Cactus Moser in a private family ceremony on Sunday. The wedding took place in Leipers Fork, Tenn.

This is the third marriage for 48-year-old Judd. The couple had been dating since 2009. Judd divorced her second husband, D.R. Roach in 2007 after four years together. She has two children with her first husband, Arch Kelly III.

US Weekly first reported the news.

The Grammy-winning singer first gained fame as part of the duo The Judds with her mother Naomi, before going solo. She has sold more than 10 million solo albums with hits including "No One Else on Earth" and "I Saw the Light."

——

Online:

http://www.wynonna.com

——

For the latest country music news, follow http://www.Twitter.com/AP—Country