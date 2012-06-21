When Wynonna Judd wed drummer Cactus Moser at her farm in Leiper's Fork, Tenn. June 10 -- as revealed exclusively in the new Us Weekly -- the guest list was extremely tight. Two folks that didn't make the cut: the country singer's famous mom Naomi and sister Ashley Judd.

The issue wasn't geographical distance, either: singer Naomi, 66, and actress Ashley, 44, also have homes on the expansive farm. "Mom is at 11 o'clock, Ashley is like at 1 o'clock and I'm at 6 o'clock," Wynonna, 48, explains to Us, adding she's "not even sure" whether Naomi and Ashley were home on the day of the nuptials -- or that they're even aware that the wedding (her third) even took place.

"Ashley's probably so busy with [husband] Dario [Franchitti] having won the Indianapolis 500, she probably doesn't even know," Wynonna admitted.

Explained the singer of her rocky family dynamic: "We're getting ready to sit down with our life coach and re-evaluate what we want out of this relationship . . . We just don't have a lot of contact right now, if any, because we're all doing our own thing."

Last year, Missing star Ashley dropped many bombshells at once with the publication of her memoir All That Is Bitter and Sweet -- alleging a chaotic childhood of "trauma, abandonment, addiction and shame."

"I was horrible," Naomi had said of her years as mom to Ashley. "I didn't know any better." For her part, Wynonna said at the time that the memoir put her in "an unbearable place between two women that I really love."

"I'm getting ready to have a meeting with Ashley, and re-do our family contract, and re-set our boundaries," Wynonna explained post-wedding. "It's just really healthy."

Family members who did watch a barefoot Wynonna walk down the aisle in a Houri Barahimi dress to exchange vows with Moser, 55, included her kids from previous marriages Grace, 16, and Elijah, 17, plus Moser's sons Cahl, 23, Wyatt, 18, and daughter Sunshine, 33.

"I didn't want it to be about anyone but Cactus and me," Wynonna explained. "Because to me, at the end of the day, it's the children, Cactus, and me . . I was so concerned about making this feel special for them, everything fell away."

She adds that she didn't want to feel "self-conscious" with her mom and sister in the midst. "If I know Ashley, she would have re-positioned my dress, or Mom would have given me a Kleenex to stuff in my bra, or told me, I have something in my teeth. I just didn't want that. I just wanted to get married!"

And, now that she and Moser (whom she had been dating for two and a half years) are husband and wife, "I feel a joy that hasn't been there before," Wynonna says.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wynonna Judd: Why Naomi and Ashley Judd Weren't Invited to My Wedding