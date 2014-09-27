ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new performance space and educational center devoted exclusively to jazz will open in St. Louis in a few days time.

Those behind the Harold & Dorthy Steward Center for Jazz hope it will serve as a venue worthy of the genre's top acts while inspiring the next generation of jazz greats from an area that has already produced the likes of Miles Davis, Clark Terry and David Sanborn.

The space used to be occupied by a popular venue, Jazz at the Bistro. Jazz St. Louis Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford says the $10 million expansion and overhaul has given St. Louis one of the nation's only major jazz performance and educational centers.

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz and Lincoln Center Orchestra will perform Thursday at the grand opening.