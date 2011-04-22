-- Yale professor Kathryn Lofton has written a book about Oprah Winfrey as a religious icon. Lofton compares the media mogul's speech patterns to those of southern preachers and believes she employs a sermon-like structure to each show. She tells the New York Post: "Gospel is a word that means 'good news.' Oprah says that the good news is you." [PopEater]

-- Jim Carrey is Dunder Mifflin's newest hire! The 49-year-old comedian will appear alongside Will Ferrell, Ricky Gervais and Will Arnett in The Office season finale. The May 19 episode will be Steve Carell's last as a series regular. [Huffington Post]

-- Shenae Grimes is spreading the love! The 21-year-old 90210, Beverly Hills star participated in a photo shoot with Tyler Shields to help raise money for Japan in the wake of natural disaster. [Just Jared]

-- Charlie Sheen has said he's "bi-winning" rather than bi-polar, but that didn't stop the 45-year-old from donating $5,880 to a Calgary-based Organization for Bipolar Affective Disorders. [Perez Hilton]

