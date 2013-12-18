Year in Celebrity News 2013

By Rebecca Silverstein

From the birth of North West to the end of Robsten, Hollywood kept the world buzzing this year. So before we say hello to 2014, take a look back at the biggest celeb stories of 2013.

Angie's Shocking Surgery

Angelina Jolie went under the knife this year: She had a preventive double mastectomy to lower her chance of developing cancer. The actress, whose mother died of ovarian cancer in 2007, has a mutated BRCA1 gene that's known to raise a woman's risk of breast and ovarian cancers. She broke the news to the world in a New York Times op-ed on May 14, less than a month after her final surgery. "I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to have a mastectomy was not easy," she wrote. "But it is one I am very happy that I made. My chances of developing breast cancer have dropped from 87 percent to under 5 percent. I can tell my children that they don't need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer."

BING: What other surgery is Angie planning?

FIND: What bad news did Angie get after her big announcement?

SEARCH: Who was Angelina's surgeon?