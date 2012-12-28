Billboard -- Robert Zemeckis says his "Yellow Submarine" remake won't be heading out to sea.

"That would've been a great one, to bring the Beatles back to life," the director told Total Film of the shuttered project (via Rolling Stone ). "But it's probably better not to be remade - you're always behind the eight-ball when you do a remake."

Beatles Actors Lined Up for 'Yellow Submarine'

Actors Cary Elwes, Dean Lennox Kelly, Peter Serafinowicz and Adam Campbell were previously reported to have lined up to portray the group in the motion-capture animated film, alongside tribute band the Fab 4. However, Disney pulled its support for the project in 2011, leaving the production adrift. Zemeckis was free to shop it to other studios, but it appears he turned to other projects, most recently the live-action Denzel Washington-starring film "Flight."

The new "Yellow Submarine" would have used 16 songs from the Fab Four. The original was released in 1968, with the soundtrack album landing the next year.

