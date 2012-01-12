When Faith Hill arrived at the 2012 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, sharp-eyed fashionistas instantly recognized the country star's vibrant halter neck Bill Blass design.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the People's Choice Awards

That's because Jennifer Morrison wore pretty much the exact same look to the TCA Winter Press Tour the day before.

The Once Upon a Time actress; ensemble was straight off the runway, pairing the silk bow top with a tuxedo pencil skirt and gold peep-toe shoes, while Hill's opted for the dress version and nude peep-toe shoes.

VIDEO: Watch the stars arrive at the People's Choice Awards

"I always try to choose something I feel very comfortable in," Morrison told Us Weekly of picking out a red carpet look. "I always have a fitting close to when the actual event is, because I want to feel comfortable that night."

PHOTOS: How stars get red carpet ready

Tell Us: Who wore this red Bill Blass look best?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly