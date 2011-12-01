She's just being Miley!

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus hit the streets of Los Angeles for a shopping trip, hopefully in search of some thicker clothing.

The 19-year-old shopped at the hip boutique Maxfield while clad in a completely sheer black polka-dot dress, which completely exposed her underwear and bra from underneath.

She accessorized with black flats, a belt and an oversized tote.

Her see-through ensemble isn't the only faux-pas the starlet has committed recently.

In a video obtained by The Daily last week, the 19-year-old singer was feted at her November 22 birthday party with a Bob Marley-themed cake that suggested she was a big fan of marijuana.

"You know you're a stoner when your friends make you a Bob Marley cake," the former Disney star said in the clip. "You know you smoke way too much f-cking weed!"

It was all in good fun, Cyrus' rep told Us Weekly on Monday. "It's all been taken out of context," her rep says. "The cake was a joke and Miley's response was intended to be sarcastic."

