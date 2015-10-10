Yolanda Foster is one cool mom! The reality star got to chaperone a double date with her model daughters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, and their boyfriends, Joe Jonas and The Weeknd, in New York City on Oct. 9. The fab five were out and about in the Big Apple to celebrate Bella's 19th birthday. The celebration comes just a day after Yolanda revealed at the Global Lyme Alliance Inaugural Gala that Bella and her son, Anwar, were also battling Lyme disease.

Yolanda, who donned jeans, a white t-shirt and a navy blazer, met up with the pretty young things at famed eatery Nobu for Bella's birthday lunch. Gigi, Joe, Bella and The Weeknd were all outfitted in similarly low-key ensembles. Several other pals, as well as Yolanda's husband, David Foster, were also at the festive luncheon.

In addition to the news of Bella and Anwar's Lyme struggles, Joe and Gigi also made headlines after they made their first official red carpet debut as a couple at the Global Lyme Alliance Inaugural Gala.