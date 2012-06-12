LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The 7-year-old actor best known as the boy behind the Darth Vadar mask in a popular car commercial shown during last year's Super Bowl is having open heart surgery.

Max Page plays Reed on the top-rated CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless." CBS spokeswoman Elise Bromberg says he will have surgery Thursday to replace his pulmonary valve and repair a hole in his heart at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Max was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Bromberg says that Max told his mother that he didn't have a choice, and that he "might as well go through it with a good attitude."

Max is expected to be hospitalized for about five days.

