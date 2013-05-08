Young and the Restless Star Jeanne Cooper Dies
Entertainment Tonight.
Jeanne Cooper, iconic star of the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died at age 84.
Cooper's death was confirmed on Twitter Wednesday by the star's actor son, Corbin Bernsen. "Mom passed this morning. She was in peace and without fear. U all have been incredible in your love. In her name share it 2 day with others," Bernsen said.
VIDEO: Steve Burton Announces Return to Soaps
Cooper had been hospitalized several times in recent weeks for an undisclosed illness, TV Line reports.
The actress began her career in the 1950s, but was best known for portraying Katherine Chancellor on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless for nearly 40 years.
RELATED: Ten Top Actors Who Started on Soaps
Related stories on ETonline.com:Watch Kristen Wiig's 'SNL' Host Promo'The Talk' Gals Model For 'The Price is Right'
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 10, 2018 Check out the best celebrity mug shots of all time!
- 17 hours ago Take a look back at Penelope Cruz's life in photos