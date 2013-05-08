Entertainment Tonight.

Jeanne Cooper, iconic star of the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died at age 84.

Cooper's death was confirmed on Twitter Wednesday by the star's actor son, Corbin Bernsen. "Mom passed this morning. She was in peace and without fear. U all have been incredible in your love. In her name share it 2 day with others," Bernsen said.

Cooper had been hospitalized several times in recent weeks for an undisclosed illness, TV Line reports.

The actress began her career in the 1950s, but was best known for portraying Katherine Chancellor on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless for nearly 40 years.

