We haven't seen somebody Vogue this good since the Material Girl herself!

Vanity Fair magazine got Channing Tatum to demonstrate a series of dance moves, and while he nailed them all, his Voguing would make Madonna proud.

The Magic Mike XXL star also busted out The Robot and The Running Man, and revealed that his stripper days are not necessarily behind him.

"Well, we're going to start a [Magic Mike] show in Vegas, and I'll never say never," the 35-year-old actor told VF of taking it off for a live audience. "I wouldn't mind going out there and doing it one more time. Or maybe twice. But, you know, every time I've put on a thong and am getting ready to walk onstage again, I'm like, 'Why do I want to do this?' It's very uncomfortable to be in a thong in front of a thousand people."

As if his dance moves aren't impressive enough, Tatum's confessions about being a father to Everly and a husband to 34-year-old actress, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, are certainly swoon-worthy.

"We like to think of ourselves as big, strong men, and we could handle whatever situation. And reality is [that women] are so much stronger than we could ever be," Tatum said.

The actor added that his wife is "a warrior."

"Jenna is a super mom. There's no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day," he said. "I love being a dad. [Kids are] like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn't pay attention to before. Jenna says it all the time: 'Oh, my God, that is so you right there.' But I don't know if I'm good at it."

