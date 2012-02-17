It was a feast fit for the King and Queen of Hollywood!

To celebrate the Sarajevo premiere of her Bosnian war drama In the Land of Blood and Honey, Angelina Jolie pulled out all the stops for a lavish, unforgettable dinner on Tuesday.

With love Brad Pitt at her side, the actress-turned-director, 36, hosted about 30 people who worked on the film at Zetra Sports Hall, where the local film premiere took place; about 200 guests noshed on finger food during an earlier reception.

The dinner menu, prepared by the staff at the Bristol Hotel (where the superstar couple stayed), was sumptuous indeed: bruschetta with chicken liver pate; red trout fillet with black and red rice and fennel; veal filet with three kind of herbs; kadun butic (a traditional Bosnian dish featuring three types of minced meat on a cinnamon stick), and a dessert trio of hazelnut cremino, raspberry cheese cake and tartufo nero.

Jolie and Pitt, 48, paid their compliments to the staff; "they thanked them for wonderful hospitality and tasty food," a staffer tells Us. "Jolie tasted a little bit of everything".

In the Land of Blood and Honey actor Fedja Stukan (who dined at Pitt and Jolie's table) gushed about the meal via the hotel Bristol's Facebook page: "I must admit that I never had better tasting food! Angelina and Brad agreed with me."

