Zac Efron celebrates 26th birthday with Robert Pattinson, Joe Jonas and Michael B. Jordan

By Us Weekly

Zac Efron is starting off 26 right. The "Neighbors" actor -- who successfully completed a rehab program five months ago -- celebrated his 26th birthday a Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 18.

PHOTOS: See Zac post-rehab

"Zac had a small birthday party at Chateau," an insider revealed to Us Weekly. "No girls at the table." But some of his famous pals that did make it out for the celebration included Robert Pattinson, Joe Jonas and Efron's "Awkward Moment" costar Michael B. Jordan.

PHOTOS: Sexy shirtless hunks

Earlier in the day, the heartthrob golfed a few rounds with his father David at the Callaway Golf Center in Carlsbad, Calif. The single actor dressed casually for the outing, wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt and black shades.

In mid-September, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the former "High School Musical" star completed treatment for problems with cocaine and alcohol. "He realized he needed outside help," one friend explained to Us. "He reached out for it and is doing great now."

PHOTOS: Zac's buff body

Another source added: "He is cutting those toxic people out of his life. [His] friends are happy for him."

Indeed, the actor has been in high spirits since the shocking reveal. He's since thanked his fans for their support via Instagram and was recently photographed having fun with his former "Hairspray" costar Brittany Snow at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride on Oct. 10.

Click on for more photos of Zac and his party guests...