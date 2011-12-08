Zac Efron is paying it forward.

The 24-year-old "New Year's Eve" actor donated more than 300 articles of clothing to the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Efron dropped off the items one day before Thanksgiving.

"His gift says a lot," president and CEO Lisa Ray says. "It's not only the clothing. It's having something special that other kids wouldn't have access to. It shows them that people do care."

When Efron dropped the items off, Ray says she screamed like "a 13-year-old girl." The "High School Musical" alum also signed a wall in the Teens Closet.

According to The Tribune, special tags will be put on Efron's items so that the homeless and disadvantaged teens who receive them will know he previously owned them.

Since its launch in 2009, the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast has helped outfit more than 3,500 children and teens.