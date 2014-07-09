Cowboy, take Us away! Just when you think Zac Efron can't get any hotter, he goes and does something like shirtless horseback riding. The Neighbors actor, 26, looked like a cover model for some steamy romance novel on Monday, July 7, when he and new hookup Michelle Rodriguez went for a ride in Sardinia, Italy, where they've been vacationing with friends.

Efron showed off his uber-ripped physique by stripping down to just a pair of black jeans for the adventure. His sculpted abs and biceps were on full display as he and his majestic steed trotted along the sandy shore of a lake, and then into the shallow surf.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, sported a black crop top, low-rise black leggings, and black riding boots. She took the reins of a white horse, while Efron and pal Gianluca Vacchi (their host for the vacation) rode brown horses.

At one point during the afternoon, the 35-year-old Fast and Furious 7 actress was spotted looking at pictures on her camera. Efron stood beside her, his hand around her waist as he leaned in close to peer over her shoulder.

The newly hot-and-heavy duo were also photographed dirty dancing and making out at the Billionaire Club in Sardinia, just days after they were spotted kissing on a boat off the coast.

"Zac and Michelle have great chemistry," a source previously told Us Weekly of the sexy pair, who met a few years ago and have been friends ever since. "They have a lot to talk about, a lot in common."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zac Efron Goes Horseback Riding Shirtless, Makes Out With Michelle Rodriguez: Pictures