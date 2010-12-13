No word on whether Zac Efron is ready to love again -- but he's definitely ready for some football!

On Sunday -- the day before a source confirmed to UsMagazine.com that he and Vanessa Hudgens had ended their 3-year romance -- Efron watched the Saints game in New Orleans.

PHOTOS: The biggest splits of the year

Efron, 23, gave a big, nonchalant smile alongside Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz and other folks in a TwitPic posted by Karimar Brown (wife of Saints player Alex Brown). Efron and Lutz weren't the only stars catching the game: Taylor Lautner and Miley Cyrus (fresh off her bong-video scandal) also turned up on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Child stars all grown up

Karimar Brown Tweeted that Efron "seemed fine" when they met Sunday. "Wouldn't have guessed anything was wrong... But he is an actor."

PHOTOS: Vanessa straddles Zach

A source told Us that the split "was mutual" between Efron and High School Musical costar Hudgens, 21. "They are still talking and still friends," the source explained. "There's no drama. No one cheated. They just grew up."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly