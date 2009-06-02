Zac Efron is getting an Entourage!

The High School Musical star filmed scenes for the hit HBO show's upcoming sixth season at the Beverly Hills Niketown store on Tuesday morning, E! News reports.

"He was filming a scene and talking on his cell phone," a Niketown employee told E!. "None of the other Entourage cast was here. He was really nice."

See photos of Zac Efron through the years.

He and the film crew arrived around 9 a.m., before the store opened, to shoot his scene.

See photos of stars on set.

"He was wearing sunglasses, and he left in a limo with another guy," says the eyewitness.

The sixth season of Entourage -- starring Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven -- will also include cameos from musician Lil Wayne, Tom Brady and LeBron James. They will all appear as themselves.

See photos of today's top news stories.

The premiere is scheduled to air July 12.