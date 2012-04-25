Zac Efron, 24, showed up to the European premiere of The Lucky One with an unusual accessory: a flesh-colored bandage on his left hand.

Though the details of his injury were at first unknown, Efron joked that he was healing after "a fan bit me." British TV journalist Kirsteen O'Sullivan later tweeted that the actor had hurt himself in "a fruit related accident," though she did not elaborate further.

Efron kept his injured hand hidden inside his jean pocket while strolling through London Tuesday; he was still wearing the bandage when he walked the red carpet with costar Taylor Schilling, 27, in Berlin, Germany the following day.

In The Lucky One, Efron plays a Marine sergeant in Iraq who cheats death when he stumbles upon a photo of a pretty blonde stranger (Schilling). He later finds her in a small Louisiana town and romance ensues.

Earlier this month, Efron spoke to Us Weekly about his racy shower sex scene with Schilling. "We knew each other very well. [Director Scott Hicks] was very thoughtful. I knew he was going to shoot very well," the actor said. "From his past films, Scott is incredible with capturing those scenes."

Efron added: "Everyone builds those things up. There's sort of a fear inherent in everyone else."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zac Efron Jokingly Blames Injured Hand on Crazed Fan