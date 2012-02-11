Who's the fairest of them all? For Zac Efron, it's Mirror Mirror's Lily Collins!

The High School Musical hunk, 24, arrived hand in hand with Collins, 22, at L.A. eatery STK for a friend's birthday dinner Feb. 8.

PHOTOS: How Zac Efron became a leading man

"There were definitely together!" a witness told Us Weekly. Find out much more about how Taylor Lautner's ex and Efron (recently pursued by Demi Moore, 49, before her breakdown) stayed cozy for another outing the next night in this week's Hot Stuff video, as told by Us' Ian Drew -- with very special guest Big Ang from Mob Wives!

PHOTOS: Inside Demi's sad spiral

Also in this week's hilarious roundup: Adam Levine and Anne V. headed for a split, Kellan Lutz's Hunger Games snub, and why Taylor Swift struck out with hunky British actor Eddie Redmayne.

Watch Big Ang spill all in this week's clip now!

