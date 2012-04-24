Guys, get jealous: Zac Efron is officially able to cross 'film a love scene with Nicole Kidman' off his bucket list.

In fact, the 24-year-old Efron says filming the upcoming Paperboy with Kidman (who is 20 years his senior) has been a life-altering experience.

"It was everything you dreamed of," Efron tells Australia's Daybreak of filming with the Aussie-born married mom of two. "She was such a lovely person. I pinched myself every day, especially after doing love scenes with Nicole Kidman. Nicole is so gorgeous!"

Efron wasn't just enamored by Kidman's uh, assets. "Nicole was something else and was always in character," he told Daybreak. "She didn't get weird method, like some actors do, but I have never seen anyone so centered."

The former High School Musical star -- who dated HSM costar Vanessa Hudgens and was linked to Mirror, Mirror's Lily Collins -- says he hopes his future wife will possess a drive similar to Kidman.

"[I hope my wife will have] a sense of ambition and a sense of freedom, which is a careful mix. You have to balance those two," argues the actor. "I haven't exactly found it yet."

