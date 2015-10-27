Who wears short shorts? Zac Efron, apparently!

The 28-year-old heartthrob was photographed on the Los Angeles set of "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" sporting a pair of thigh-baring khaki shorts on Oct. 26.

Zac shared scenes with repeat co-stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, plus franchise newcomer Chloe Moretz during the outdoor shoot, which also found him working up a sweat while sprinting on set.

If "Neighbors 2" is anything like its predecessor, expect to see a whole lot more of Zac's buff bod when the film opens in May 2016.

While promoting "Neighbors" in 2014, the "High School Musical" alum told Wonderwall.com he prepped for his scantly clad scenes by doing pushups on set.

Not that he needs the extra work!