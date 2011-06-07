Zac Efron splashed the cash during a night out in California at the weekend, spending more than $1,000 at a hotel bar.

Efron visited the Float Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California with a group of his friends, and they racked up a massive bill by buying expensive bottles of vodka and tequila, according to TMZ.com.

A receipt, obtained by the website, shows Efron splurged $350 on each bottle of booze and left a generous $150 tip on top of a $140 service charge. The total bill came to a staggering $1,093.50.