J.D. is newly single. Zach Braff and his longtime model girlfriend Taylor Bagley have split, Page Six confirms. The "Scrubs" alum and Bagley dated for five years.

"Zach and Taylor broke up over a month ago," his rep confirmed to the outlet. "They are continuing their friendship but are no longer a couple."

The "Garden State" creator and actor, 39, has been busy making his musical debut as David Shayne in the "Great White Way" staging of Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway," which Bagley reportedly urged Braff to do. The twosome, however, went their separate ways right before its April 10 opening.

"Zach has been attached to the [show] and involved with its development for over two years," the rep added to Page Six. "He chose to do it because it has been a lifelong dream of his to be a part of a Broadway musical."

Braff previously dated singer-actress Mandy Moore for a year and a half until their split in June 2006.

