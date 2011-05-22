Promoting "The Hangover Part 2," Zach Galifianakis had some real-talk with Shortlist.

The magazine mentioned that January Jones, Mad Men's most polarizing cast member, called Galifianakis "the most naturally funny man she'd ever met." Galifianakis was a bit confused by Jones's kind words.

"That's really funny," he said. "Because, if I remember correctly, she and I were very rude to each other. It was crazy. I was at a party — I’d never met her — and she was like, 'Come sit down.'

So I sit at her table and talk for ten minutes, and she goes, 'I think it's time for you to leave now.' So I say, 'January, you are an actress in a show and everybody's going to forget about you in a few years, so f------ be nice,' and I got up and left. And she thinks that's funny?"

Ha! January Jones is perpetually confusing. Either she's smarter than she sometimes seems (and is, perhaps, a deliberately vacant-seeming actress, as some have posited), and she appreciated that Galafianakis gave her the lip she deserved. Or, of course, she might have just thought he was joking. That's possible, too. [Shortlist via ONTD]

