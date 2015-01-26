The transformation of the ever-evaporating Zach Galifianakis continues!

Not that that's a bad thing.

The jovial actor debuted a thinner frame last October at the premiere of "Birdman." But at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the "Between Two Ferns" funnyman showed off a slightly smaller waistline, a lightly bearded face and a man bun hairstyle.

He's a far cry from his former self who gained popularity in the "Hangover" movies.

The actor has joked sporadically about his weight during a few media interviews since his slim down.

"I stopped drinking and I just kind of put the weight off," he told Conan O' Brien. "I was having a lot of vodka with sausage … delicious but bad for you."

He added, "I was getting into too much trouble with the drinking, so I just kind of stopped."

Looking good, Zach!