After a 13-month engagement, actors Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez tied the knot in California on Saturday, Dec. 29, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple met in early 2010 as costars on the ABC pilot The Matadors, which wasn't picked up to series. "She is the most amazing woman in the world," Gilford, 30, raved of Sanchez, 36, during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in 2012.

This is the first marriage for Gilford and the second for Sanchez, who divorced from writer and film director Zach Helm. The newlyweds were both born and raised in Illinois.

Gilford -- best known for playing quarterback Matt Saracen on NBC's Friday Night Lights -- most recently starred in the FOX series Mob Doctor, which was canceled after 13 episodes. He next stars opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie The Last Stand, premiering Jan. 18, 2013. Gilford's other TV and film credits include Off the Map, In Our Nature and Post Grad. Sanchez, who previously appeared on ABC's Lost, currently stars in A&E's The Glades.

