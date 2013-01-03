Zach Gilford is officially off the market!

The Friday Night Lights star, who played quarterback Matt Saracen on the NBC drama, tied the knot with girlfriend Kiele Sanchez on Dec. 29, and Us Weekly has new details about their intimate wedding.

Gilford, 30, and Sanchez, 36, said "I do" at Campovida, a family-owned and operated certified organic farm and working vineyard in California. The newlyweds then celebrated their nuptials at a reception inside a barn at the winery.

"It was intimate and sexy," a source tells Us of the wedding, which was planned by Sasha Souza. "Very classy."

The couple, who met in early 2010 as costars on the ABC pilot The Matadors and became engaged in November 2011, kicked off the party with choreographed dance.

"Their first dance was amazing," the source says. "It was very romantic. They danced to Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros' 'That's What's Up.' After the first dance everyone joined them on the dance floor and wouldn't leave."

Guests enjoyed music from the band Infusion Experience, as well as live DJs. The insider tells Us, "Everyone loved them."

Mr. and Mrs. Gilford, who were both born and raised in Illinois, enjoyed the rest of the evening outside by a fire pit under the stars.

"At the end of the night 16-year-old-magician Collins Key went to where they were seated by a fire pit and did close up magic for Zach without warning," the source says. "For a good half an hour the kid performed for Zach for about 30 minutes. He had a blast with it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zach Gilford Marries Kiele Sanchez: Exclusive Details!