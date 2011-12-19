Zahara Jolie-Pitt hit up Las Vegas on Saturday with mom Angelina Jolie, dad Brad Pitt and her five brothers and sisters, plus a new hairstyle to boot!

PHOTOS: Zahara Jolie-Pitt's funniest faces

The fashionable six-year-old sported adorable long braids -- a switch up from her usual short curly ponytail.

PHOTOS: See the Jolie-Pitt clan and how they've grown!

Besides the new 'do, Zahara wore a camel-colored trench coat, a black dress adorned with pinwheels, black tights and black shoes. The pint-sized fashionista spent the day enjoying Cirque de Soleil's staging of Michael Jackson: THE IMMORTAL World Tour from the second row with siblings Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Shiloh, 5, twins Vivienne and Knox, 3 and their parents.

PHOTOS: The Jolie-Pitt family hits the beach!

"The artists were pleasantly surprised by this unannounced visit," a source tells Us Weekly about the superstar family's outing, which was part of Brad's birthday weekend celebration -- he turned 48 on Sunday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly