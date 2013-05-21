Get a room! Brad Pitt's love for Angelina Jolie is stronger than ever. The June/July issue of Esquire magazine -- conducted before Jolie went public about her double mastectomy -- profiles the 49-year-old World War Z actor and gives a glimpse into his loving home life.

"Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, 'Daddy, you're not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?' And it's like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he's met Angelina. He's crazy about her, and she's the same way about him," Frank Pollaro, a close friend of Pitt's, tells Esquire. "No matter how hard he's working, if one of those kids runs by the window he'll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don't think I've ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms."

And Pitt himself admits he's the happiest when he's surrounded by his partner of eight years, Jolie, 37, and their six children -- Maddox, 11, Pax, 9, Zahara, 8, Shiloh, 6, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 4.

"I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven't known life to be any happier," he shares. "I'm making things. I just haven't known life to be any happier."

Before he met Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, Pitt -- wed to Jennifer Aniston for seven years until 2005 -- says his life had little meaning.

"For a long time I thought I did too much damage -- drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter . . . I spent years f--king off. But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change," Pitt explains. "This was about a decade ago. It was an epiphany -- a decision not to squander my opportunities. It was a feeling of get up. Because otherwise, what's the point?"

Pitt's fiancee also recently made the brave decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carries the BRCA1 gene, which increases her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. "Having witnessed this decision firsthand, I find Angie's choice, as well as so many others like her, absolutely heroic," Pitt told The London Evening Standard. "All I want for is for her to have a long and healthy life, with myself and our children. This is a happy day for our family."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zahara Jolie-Pitt Asks Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to Stop Making Out