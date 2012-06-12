Renaissance royal!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Phillips is set to compete in the Olympic games in London this summer, the New York Times reports.

The 31-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry will compete as a member of Great Britain's equestrian eventing team with her horse, High Kingdom. (She was originally set to participate in the 2008 Beijing Games as well, though her horse at the time, Toytown, was injured prior to the start of the games.)

PHOTOS: Check out all of Zara's royal wedding guests!

"It's awesome to be given this opportunity," Phillips said in a statement. "I'm really excited and can't wait to kick on and get [High Kingdom] there -- hopefully we will make it this time after you know what happened last."

The Times notes that Phillips' mother, Princess Anne, also competed as part of Great Britain's equestrian team during the 1976 Olympic games in Montreal. (Phillips' father is Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips--currently, she is 14th in line for the throne.)

PHOTOS: Look back at Will and Kate's royal wedding

Like her cousin Prince William, Phillips has also spent the past year settling into married life; the medal-winning equestrian wed rugby player Mike Tindall last July in a ceremony attended by Will, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Zara Phillips, William and Harry's Cousin, To Compete in 2012 Olympic Games