Zayn Malik debuts new silver hair
Shades of gray. Zayn Malik may be trying to cover every spectrum of the color wheel as it pertains to his hair.
The former One Direction member showed off a new silvery shade atop his head as he left a Los Angeles-area nightclub on Aug. 12. The results are part Silver Surfer, part aluminum can.
The former singer has a history of switching up his follicle hues, having gone green, orange, purple and white in the past. The silvery-gray hair, though, is every bit as prominent as the other tones (perhaps more so) because his hair is more grown out.
Perhaps this is a breakup color -- the hair equivalent to a revenge body -- considering he split with ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards in recent weeks.
How long he'll rock his on-purpose gray hair is anyone guess. Likewise, what part of the rainbow he'll throw on his head next is also unknown, but we're betting it will be something outlandish.