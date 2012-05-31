Ziyi Zhang: Prostitution Allegations Are "Completely False and Defamatory"
Ziyi Zhang wants to clear her good name.
The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress, 33, was recently accused of earning $110 million as a prostitute for government officials, including scandal-prone Bo Xilai, former mayor of Chongqing -- an allegation Zhang strongly denies.
"The accusations made against award-winning actress Ziyi Zhang are completely false and defamatory. There is no truth in any of the allegations that have come forth which are a result of calculated cruel intentions against a well respected established actress," the star's rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. "Legal repercussions are ensuing and these slanderous reports will not be tolerated in any way."
According to Chinese media, Zhang has been temporarily barred from leaving the country while officials investigate the claims against her.
In addition to her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, three-time BAFTA nominee Zhang has also appeared in Rush Hour 2, House of Flying Daggers, Memoirs of a Geisha and Dangerous Liaisons.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ziyi Zhang: Prostitution Allegations Are "Completely False and Defamatory"
