Zoe Saldana got up close and personal with Chelsea Handler Tuesday night.

The Colombiana actress, 33, couldn't take her eyes off Handler's chest during her appearance on E!'s Chelsea Lately. "I have to say I was watching you from that little screen [backstage], and your rack is, like, amazing." Saldana told Handler. "Can I touch 'em?"

The comedienne, 36, happily obliged, allowing Saldana to verify that "they're real. They're really good."

Not everyone is used to Saldana's aggressive behavior. Later in the interview, the actress revealed that her Colombiana costar Michael Vartan, 42, was uncomfortable filming love scenes with her. (Vartan tied the knot with Lauren Skaar in April 2011.)

"He was sweating profusely, so I kind of felt like he must have been nervous," Saldana, who's currently engaged to Keith Britton, explained. "Love scenes are not what he likes to do."

"I remember at one point in-between takes I said, 'You know, Michael, you can slip your tongue down my throat. It's fine.' And he was like, 'No, I don't do that,'" the actress recalled. "I was like, 'Is it okay if I slip mine in yours?' And he said yes! So I did a lot of that."

Still, Saldana added, "I'd much rather deal with a complete gentleman than deal with an absolute douchebag."

