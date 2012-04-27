Even at a young age, Zoe Saldana had babies on the brain.

"I'm Latin -- we start young, honey!" the actress, 33, said on Lifetime's The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet Thursday. "At 22 you're like, 'I just wanna hold something!' You want a little critter."

Though Saldana and her fiance Keith Britton, 35, ended their 11-year relationship last November, the Star Trek actress revealed the two had once talked about starting a family together.

"For years he wasn't ready. Then when he got ready, I didn't have time. I never held anything off because I was waiting for something to kick in. I don't think that far about tomorrow," Saldana explained. "I felt the urge to want to have a baby, and I wanted to, but I remember that respecting his decision -- and making the decision to wait with him -- was one of the most mature things."

Saldana added: "I chose to wait and I'm glad I did. I'm glad that I respected him."

Though Saldana is currently single -- she recently split with beau of three months Bradley Cooper, 37 -- the actress said she wants at least "two or three" kids one day. "Or four or five! I don't care. They're just so delicious."

"I love the anxiety, the pressure of the loud room full of yapping kids. But I'm a kid myself," Saldana said. "I get along very well with animals and children. I dig them, I get them. They make perfect sense to me. A child makes perfect sense to me. A child speaks more sense than an adult half of the time."

The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

