Zoe Saldana is really trying to get that post-baby body back in a hurry!

The "Avatar" actress gained about 70 pounds while she was pregnant with twin boys, but she's on track to get rid of that weight, and she's taking her fans along for the ride.

The brunette beauty has been sharing videos and photos of her workout routines on social media.

Motherhood, she said on Facebook, is "the most amazing experience of my life, but also a very challenging experience when it pertains to my body. I'm sure moms across the world (and dads sometimes) can identify with what I'm about to say."

Zoe went on to talk about the struggles of getting back into shape, as well the dramatic changes that happen with your body.

Her fitness routine has been both "painful" and "frustrating," she said.

On April 23, Zoe posted a very detailed account of her exact workout. "Every week I'm challenging myself 10-15% more than the week before," she captioned a video of her doing interval training on a treadmill. "Faster pace, higher incline, more reps…that's what training is all about: pushing yourself to do a little bit more for a period of 4 - 5 weeks."

"2 months ago I started my journey, and its been REAL- I'm not gonna lie- it is slow.... painful... and frustrating," Zoe said. "But it is worth it."