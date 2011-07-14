Actress Zoe Saldana's action-packed movie roles are taking their toll - the star admits her body feels like it's aged a decade since working on 2009's "Avatar."

Saldana is quickly becoming the go-to girl in Hollywood for hard-hitting action parts after her energetic work in James Cameron's motion capture masterpiece.

She has recently wrapped "Colombiana," in which she plays a steely assassin, but despite her athletic abilities, the 33-year-old reveals it's becoming harder for her to bounce back from strenuous work on set.

She tells Total Film, "I always go home looking like a map. That's what my mom tells me because I have black and blue all over the place. But I'm addicted to the adrenaline of being a physical person. That said, I'm entering the consciousness of mortality. With 'Avatar' I was fine; I'd get hurt, I'd get up, I'd brush it off and keep going. But my body feels like it's aged 10 years. It can't reboot as quickly.