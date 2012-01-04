The New Girl is ready for her new life.

Zooey Deschanel filed for divorce from hubby Ben Gibbard on Dec. 27, Us Weekly confirms. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old actress lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for splitting after two years of marriage.

A source told Us in November the actress and Death Cab for Cutie frontman's split was "mutual and amicable. There was no third party involved."

In Deschanel's September cover story in New York magazine, Gibbard gushed about meeting and pursuing the star, who also fronts the band She and Him. "I'd seen her movies and obviously I thought she was very beautiful," Gibbard explained.

When their mutual music manager finally introduced them three years ago, "I was just awestruck that she was even talking to me."

